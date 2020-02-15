Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

IWB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,923. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.66 and a twelve month high of $187.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

