Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 923,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,002,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,781,045. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.