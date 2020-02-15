Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases New Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV owned 1.89% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after buying an additional 205,576 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MFUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. 1,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,171. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

