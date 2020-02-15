Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases New Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Accenture accounts for about 1.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Accenture by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 27,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,233,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.37. 2,096,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,744. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $158.19 and a 52 week high of $214.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.03. The company has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

