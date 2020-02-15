Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $130.69. 803,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,211. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $105.96 and a 52 week high of $130.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.