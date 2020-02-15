Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases Shares of 13,363 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. Danaher comprises 1.7% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 777.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 31,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,781. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

