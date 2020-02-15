Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases Shares of 18,220 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.97. 258,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $62.02.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.