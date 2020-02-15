Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases Shares of 21,946 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. Visa comprises approximately 3.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

V stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,545,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $143.18 and a 52 week high of $210.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

