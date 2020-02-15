Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases Shares of 2,888 Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,925. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $309.10 and a one year high of $395.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.13 and its 200-day moving average is $356.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

