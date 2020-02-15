Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases Shares of 71,435 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV owned 1.01% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000.

NYSEARCA FNDB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

