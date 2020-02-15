Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes $1.13 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.82. 266,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,555. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.49. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $184.64 and a twelve month high of $225.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

