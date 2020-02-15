Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes $1.67 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $181.25. 1,566,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average of $167.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $148.15 and a 12-month high of $181.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

