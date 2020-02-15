Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Duke Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.42.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.28. 6,300,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

