Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 72,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $230,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.19 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

