Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $105,394,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after purchasing an additional 242,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $144.17. 1,810,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,292. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.01.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

