Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Up 5.3% in January

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $193.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

