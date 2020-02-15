TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPIC. ValuEngine raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 35.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 18.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.59. 426,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,538. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

