Traceability Chain Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $18,497.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00444598 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010037 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012506 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001521 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,355,827 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.