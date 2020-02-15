Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TCI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

