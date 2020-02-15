TransferCoin Reaches Market Cap of $90,682.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $90,682.00 and $206.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023508 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,267,627 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

