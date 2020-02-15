TransferCoin (TX) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. TransferCoin has a market cap of $86,708.00 and approximately $265.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,268,466 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

