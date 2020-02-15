Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Short Interest Up 6.4% in January

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 62,310,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Transocean by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 600.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,064,802 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 132,874 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIG opened at $4.52 on Friday. Transocean has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.