TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

