Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Travelers Companies worth $50,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $216,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,577. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $127.86 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

