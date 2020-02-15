TRAXIA Reaches Market Capitalization of $118,024.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit. During the last week, TRAXIA has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $118,024.00 and $56.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.03210774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,820,714 tokens. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co.

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

