TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 822,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 884,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.