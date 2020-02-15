Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Tribune Publishing news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 793,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $9,986,016.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,176,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,729 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 48,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tribune Publishing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 116,123 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Tribune Publishing by 51.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tribune Publishing by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

TPCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ:TPCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 60,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

