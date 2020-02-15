Trident Group Price Down 50% Over Last Week (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.03182593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00248298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00156879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

