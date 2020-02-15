Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a daily sentiment score of 1.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CVE TM opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. Trigon Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.22.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

