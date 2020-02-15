Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,118 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Trimble worth $45,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In related news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,620 shares of company stock worth $744,248. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.36. 1,509,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

