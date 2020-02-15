TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TriNet Group stock traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,112. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $47,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $459,061.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,951.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,863 shares of company stock worth $8,246,027 in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

