Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

TRN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 570,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,542. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $26.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 83,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,529.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 24,889,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,303,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 345,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,681,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 184.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,660 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 850,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

