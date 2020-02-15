Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Short Interest Down 6.2% in January

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,980,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 14,910,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

TRN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. 570,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 8,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $167,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 83,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,756,529.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.