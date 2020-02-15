Tripio (TRIO) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $2.53 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. During the last week, Tripio has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.00 or 0.03220462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00245116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00044828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

