Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trivago by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trivago by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trivago stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Trivago has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trivago will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

