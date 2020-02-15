TRON Price Tops $0.0243 (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Bibox, CoinTiger and Bitbns. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and $1.71 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.03134611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00246410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00151966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

