Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 12,640,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.32. 1,752,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,349. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.54. Tronox has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

