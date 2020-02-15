TrueDeck (TDP) Price Up 192.7% Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 166.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $571,533.00 and approximately $19,687.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 192.7% higher against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.03186177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00248483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

