TrueFeedBack Achieves Market Cap of $615,915.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $615,915.00 and approximately $134,595.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.03210774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

