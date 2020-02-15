TrueFlip (TFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $66,562.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00004459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

