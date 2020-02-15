TrueFlip (TFL) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $39,742.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.03170045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00247865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00155878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

