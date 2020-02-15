Truegame (TGAME) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,561.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 57.8% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $619,667.00 and approximately $35,561.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.03186177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00248483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.