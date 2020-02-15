TrueUSD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $857.04 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Kyber Network, Bitso and IDEX. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $142.09 million and $857.04 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.00 or 0.03220462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00245116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00044828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 142,491,880 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Crex24, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Bittrex, Kuna, Cryptopia, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, Upbit, Binance, Bitso, Kyber Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.