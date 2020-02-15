Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on TRMK shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. 183,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,119. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

