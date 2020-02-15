TrustVerse 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $627,527.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $627,527.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 256% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00481726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.45 or 0.06176144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001486 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

