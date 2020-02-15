TTC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.51 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, TTC has traded 37% higher against the dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. TTC has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and $2.51 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 267.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00490454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $616.24 or 0.06213203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00068520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00025253 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 855,692,390 coins and its circulating supply is 398,667,235 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

