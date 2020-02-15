Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Short Interest Down 5.9% in January

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.9 days. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,303,398.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tucows by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tucows by 24.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCX shares. TheStreet upgraded Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

TCX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 70,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,568. The company has a market cap of $605.84 million, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.12. Tucows has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

