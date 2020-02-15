Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,602,431.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 231,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,151,050 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of TPTX stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 132,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

