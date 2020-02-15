TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.88 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $893,301.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 65,815,687,597 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

