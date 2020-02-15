Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $338.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.65.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,528,000 after acquiring an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

